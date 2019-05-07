Allergan beats Q1 consensus; ups guidance

Allergan (AGN) Q1 results: Revenues: $3,597.1M (-2.0%); US Specialized Therapeutics: $1,542.9M (-2.8%); US General Medicine: $1,249.9M (+2.1%); International: $801.5M (-7.2%).

Net Loss: ($2,408M); Loss Per Share: ($7.25); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,266.7M (-3.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.79 (+1.3%); CF Ops: $1,234M (-15.4%).

Key Product Sales: Botox: $868.4M (+6.3%); Juvederm Collection: $287.5M (+6.9%); Lo Loestrin: $125.8M (+9.8%); Vraylar: $143.7M (+70.3%); Restasis: $242.1M (-11.7%); Linzess/Constella: $166.8M (+1.2%); Lumigan/Ganfort: $142.8M (-14.6%); Bystolic/Byvalson: $128.7M (-3.5%); Alphagan/Combigan: $120.6M (-6.1%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP Revenue: $15.125B - $15.425B from $15B - $15.3BB; Non-GAAP Revenue: $15.1B - $15.4B from $15B - $15.3B; GAAP EPS: >($5.70) from ≥$1.14; non-GAAP EPS: >$16.55 from ≥$16.36.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

