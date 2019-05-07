Analysts raise KLA-Tencor targets after earnings

UBS maintains a Buy rating on KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) and raises the target from $135 to $140 saying that "June is the bottom for most P&L line items and the Street is still too low for C2020 revenue."

Cowen stays at Outperform with a PT shift from $140 to $145 on the "good" overall fundamentals with strong process control intensity due to foundry/logic spending, offsetting soft memory and display spending.

KeyBanc (Overweight) increases from $143 to $149 as the long-term outlook remains intact and the valuation is "very reasonable."

KLAC shares are down 3.3% pre-market to $120.50.

