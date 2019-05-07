Iamgold reports break-even Q1, to review guidance in H2

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -6.7% pre-market after missing Q1 earnings and revenue estimates and saying it would review its guidance in the second half of the year following a "challenging" quarter.

IAG says Q1 attributable gold production, including joint venture operations, fell 23% Y/Y to 185K oz., citing the impact of increased seismicity at the Westwood mine in Quebec, lower head grades and throughput at Essakane in Burkina Faso, and lower head grades at its JV operations.

Total sales fell 19% Y/Y to 195K oz., and lower sales at Essakane and Westwood pushed up total cash costs by 20% to $884/oz. and all-in sustaining costs by 14% to $1,086/oz.

IAG maintains its FY 2019 guidance for production of 810K-870K attributable oz. and all-in sustaining costs at $1,030-$1,080/oz.; the company also maintains full-year guidance for cost of sales of $790-$840/oz. and total cash costs of $765-$815/oz., but says a number of cost and productivity improvement initiatives are underway to mitigate the risk that these two targets may not be achieved by the end of the year.

IAG expects gold production at Westwood to improve starting in Q2 and should come in strongest during Q4.