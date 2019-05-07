More on Cabot Q2 earnings

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) says that despite a challenging environment in Q2, the company delivered solid results with adjusted EPS of $0.99. Results in Q2 were impacted by weakness in China, continued softness in automotive demand and higher raw material costs, were partially offset by improved results in Purification Solutions and Specialty Fluids segments.

Gross margin declined ~190bps to 21.1%; reported operating income of $73M as compared to loss of $161M

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $176M, cash flows from operating activities were $90M.

Lowers FY19 EPS guidance to $4.05-4.30, vs. prior guidance of $4.20-4.60, as the company sees the environment improve, however at a slower pace than originally expected.

Previously: Cabot beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 6)