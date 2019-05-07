MFA Financial acquires $1.2B of new assets in Q1

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Q1 core earnings of $77.6M, or 17 cents per share (in-line with the consensus estimate) fell from $96.1M, or 21 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $61.9M increased from $53.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Acquired $1.2B of new assets in Q1.

Residential whole loan and REO portfolio increased by $595M, largely on investments in purchased performing loans.

MSR-related assets increased by $213M.

Book value per share of $7.11 at March 31, 2019 slipped from $7.15 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Total assets at March 31, 2019 were $12.8B vs. $12.4B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

