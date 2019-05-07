Akcea's Waylivra conditionally OK'd in Europe for rare triglyceride disorder

As expected, the European Commission has conditionally approved Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen) as an adjunct to diet in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), a rare inherited disorder characterized by excessive blood triglyceride levels, who are at high risk for pancreatitis and who have not responded adequately to diet and triglyceride-lowering therapy.

Conditional approval means that the product was approved based on less data considering the medical need, but post-marketing studies will be required for full approval.

Two months ago, the advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval.

Related ticker: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)