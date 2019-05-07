Mosaic's forecast cut may not be enough as prices fall, analyst says

Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) reduced outlook for full-year EPS and adjusted EBITDA may not be sufficient amid the continued decline in phosphate prices, BMO's Joel Jackson says.

The analyst notes potash prices also may weaken in H2 but adds that MOS shares are no longer expensive, based on this year's EV/EBITDA multiple; he rates MOS at Market Perform with a $32 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews says MOS is assuming a normal North America spring season fertilizer application despite the slow start this year, which investors may see as a risk.

MOS should be able to reverse costs related to Brazilian mine shutdown by 2020, assuming all mines and plants come online as scheduled, says Andrews, who rates the stock at Equal Weight with a $36 target.