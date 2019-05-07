More on Mueller Water Products Q1 results; lowers FY19 revenue guidance

Mueller Water Products (MWA -1.6% ) reported Q2 net sales of $234M, a slight increase of 0.3% Y/Y. Segment sales: Infrastructure $214.1M (+1.2% Y/Y); and Technologies $19.9M (-10% Y/Y).

Technologies net sales for the quarter decreased due to lower volumes at Echologics.

Q2 Gross margin was flat at 31.9%; operating margin declined by 333 bps to 9.5%; and Adj. operating margin was 13.4% down by 26 bps .

Adj. EBITDA increased by 5.4% Y/Y to $44.7M; and margin improved by 92 bps to 19.1%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $29.1M, compared to cash provided $1.6M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Sales growth of 7% to 9% (prior 8%-10%); Adj. EBITDA growth of 12% to 15% (prior 14%-17%); Depreciation $ amortization $53M to $56M; corporate SG&A $34M to $36M; Net interest expense $23M to $24M; annual effective income tax rate 25% to 27%; and Capex $60M to $65M.

