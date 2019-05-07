Vivint Solar upgraded to Buy at Citi on growth potential

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) +2% pre-market after Citi upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and doubles its price target to $8.50 from $4.25, citing growth opportunities and improved execution.

Customer demand for distributed generation remains high and likely will drive ~15% DG growth for the next 3-5 years, and VSLR is well positioned to capture this potential growth, says Citi's Praful Mehta.

The analyst believes "monetizable value," or the value at which DG assets can be sold, has improved as investors grow more comfortable in these asset cash flows and are willing to accept lower returns.