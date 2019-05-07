AIG, GWPH among premarket gainers

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +37% on announcing OrchestraCMS multi-year license renewal with global biopharmaceutical company.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) +22% on Q1 earnings.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) +22% on pre-production order for its 5.6 GHz XBAW WiFi RF Filter.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) +16% on positive RVL data.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +15% on Q1 earnings.
Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +14% on Q1 earnings.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) +13% on collaboration agreement with Eurofins Scientific.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +11% on additional positive interim safety and efficacy data from its ongoing open label, single arm Phase 1/2 study of Annamycin in Poland.
Appliance Recycling Centers of America (NASDAQ:ARCI) +9% on announcing a collaboration to embed Polte location technologies into two new GeoTraq NB-IoT/ LTE-M modules: the Tracker-Module GT-TM100 and Sensor-Module GT-SM100.
GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) +8% on Q1 earnings.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) +8% on positive action in SMA studies.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +7% on Q1 earnings.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) +7% on Q1 earnings.
Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) +6% on Q1 earnings.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) +6% on completing Sale of maurices.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +5%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox