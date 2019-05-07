AIG, GWPH among premarket gainers

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +37% on announcing OrchestraCMS multi-year license renewal with global biopharmaceutical company.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) +22% on Q1 earnings.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) +22% on pre-production order for its 5.6 GHz XBAW WiFi RF Filter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) +16% on positive RVL data.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +15% on Q1 earnings.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +14% on Q1 earnings.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) +13% on collaboration agreement with Eurofins Scientific.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +11% on additional positive interim safety and efficacy data from its ongoing open label, single arm Phase 1/2 study of Annamycin in Poland.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America (NASDAQ:ARCI) +9% on announcing a collaboration to embed Polte location technologies into two new GeoTraq NB-IoT/ LTE-M modules: the Tracker-Module GT-TM100 and Sensor-Module GT-SM100.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) +8% on Q1 earnings.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) +8% on positive action in SMA studies.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +7% on Q1 earnings.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) +7% on Q1 earnings.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) +6% on Q1 earnings.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) +6% on completing Sale of maurices.