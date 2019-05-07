Imperial boosts Disney target after 'transitional' year

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 0.4% premarket alongside bullish Imperial Capital raising its price target following a key transitional year including the Fox media takeover and the plans to roll out more direct-to-consumer services.

"Once the Street becomes more aware of the F2020 film slate, and once all three services are rolled out, and once both Star Wars lands are up and running, and once the buybacks resume, we see no reason why DIS can’t re-establish a trading multiple in the high teens," the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Imperial raised its target to $147 from $139, implying 9% upside.

Disney reports its fiscal Q2 results after the close tomorrow, with consensus expectations for EPS of $1.57 on revenues of $14.53B.