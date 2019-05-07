BAML positive on Lamb Weston

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says it's not expecting a potato profit famine to weigh on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW).

"Current industry conditions and company specific actions support a base case for at least +4.0% organic sales growth and +8.0% EPS growth over the next two years with room for upside," notes BAML on the Lamb Weston upside.

"While this is slower than the ~15% EPS growth of the past three years it is still better than its food industry peer average," adds the firm.

BAML sees market concerns about potential margin compression dissipating as strong demand and tight supply continue in FY20.

Lamb Weston is upgraded by BAML to Buy from Neutral and tagged with a price objective of $85.