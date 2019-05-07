BGC Partners sees Q2 revenue rising as much as 13%

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) sees Q2 revenue of $515M-$555M up from $491M a year earlier; compares with consensus estimate of $529.2M.

Sees Q2 pretax adjusted earnings of $89M-$105M vs. $101.5M in Q2 2018.

Sees year-end fully diluted share count up 3%-4% Y/Y vs. previous outlook for a 5%-6% increase.

Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $93.5M, or 18 cents per share fell 13% from $107.0M, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The per-share figure matched the consensus estimate.

Q1 revenue of $544.8M increased 3.8% from $524.8M in the year-ago quarter; revenue would have been at least $14M higher without the U.S. dollar strengthening vs. other major currencies.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $160.4M rose 1.5% from $158.0M a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: BGC Partners EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 7)