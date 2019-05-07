Celgene backs away from collaboration programs with Sutro

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) discloses that collaboration partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has elected not to exercise its option for U.S. rights to the second program under their 2017 amended agreement. Celgene's action means that it will not be obligated to pay Sutro the $12.5M option maintenance fee and will no longer have options on the third and fourth programs.

Celgene will continue with the first program, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma, for which Sutro will supply product and will receive milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.