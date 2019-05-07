Glass Lewis, Egan-Jones back Gannett slate

Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones have come out for all of the nominees from Gannett (NYSE:GCI) ahead of next week's annual meeting, where the company's slate will square off against one from suitor MNG/Digital First.

MNG has put forward a reduced slate of three nominees in a proxy fight that has raged over the past few months.

Institutional Shareholder Services has had its say, backing just one MNG nominee and five incumbents to ensure a fair hearing for MNG's $12/share cash proposal for the company.

Glass Lewis points to conflicting priorities and says "We question the sincerity of MNG’s bid and have outstanding concerns regarding the shareholder's capacity to obtain financing in order to close the transaction," Gannett notes.

Egan-Jones says MNG's unsolicited proposal "undervalues the worth of the company" and says the management slate hte has the "right mix of qualifications, experience and diversity."

Gannett's at $9.32, meaning MNG's offer represents 28.8% upside.

Previously: Gannett +3.9% amid core profit positivity in Q1 report (May. 01 2019)