FDA clears subcutaneous delivery system for United's Remodulin

United Therapeutics (UTHR -1.6% ) and development partner DEKA Research & Development Corp. announce FDA 510(k) clearance of the Unity Subcutaneous Delivery System for Remodulin (treprostinil), branded as the RemUnity system.

RemUnity, indicated for the subcutaneous administration of Remodulin for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), is a small lightweight pump that uses disposable cartridges and has a service life of at least three years. The companies say the pump controls Remodulin flow rates without the use of a motor.

Aimed at enhancing convenience for patients, DEKA plans to submit a Special 510(k) filing in the coming weeks seeking clearance for cartridges pre-filled with Remodulin by contracted specialty pharmacy distributors. United plans to launch the product after FDA sign-off.