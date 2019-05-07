U.S.-China tariffs worries again slam stocks

Stocks open sharply lower for the second straight day, as investors remain cautious on the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks; S&P and Nasdaq both -0.9% , Dow -0.8% .

U.S. Trade Rep Lighthizer said tariffs would increase to 25% on $200B of Chinese goods starting Friday, claiming China has backtracked from prior agreements; China said it would send Vice Premier Liu He to Washington to continue talks later this week but was prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs.

"The Trump administration seems to have concluded that it is time to get it done... it's either deal or no deal," says Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.1% , France's CAC -0.9% and Germany's DAX -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.5% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.7% .

In the U.S., China trade bellwethers Boeing ( -1.7% ) and Caterpillar ( -0.7% ) open lower, while chipmakers including KLA-Tencor ( -5.1% ), Applied Materials ( -2.4% ) and Lam Research ( -2.1% ) lead the tech sector lower.

The industrials ( -1.1% ), energy ( -1.1% ) and information technology ( -1% ) sector lead the market lower in a broad-based retreat, while utilities ( -0.1% ) outperforms but still trades lower.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the two-year yield and 10-year yield down 3 bps each to 2.28% and 2.47%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.69.