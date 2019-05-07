XFL sets TV rights with Disney, Fox Sports

The XFL -- wrestling honcho Vince McMahon's revived attempt to build a spring pro football league -- has set rights deals with ESPN/ABC (DIS -0.5% ) and Fox Sports (FOX -1.6% , FOXA -1.6% ).

That will put more than half of the upstart league's game on broadcast television, a shot in the arm.

Of 43 games scheduled for 2020, 13 of them will go to ABC and 11 to Fox broadcast, with 19 games on ESPN and FS1.

The network groups aren't paying rights fees, but will collect the ad-sales revenue in return for fronting the production costs.