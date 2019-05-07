Sinclair gains again, +5.6% as analysts climb on board

After double-digit gains yesterday, Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is up another 5.6% today with analysts jumping off the sidelines in the wake of the company's deal to buy nearly all of the Fox regional sports networks.

Evercore ISI has raised the stock to Outperform from In-Line, and has a price target of $85, which implies 33% upside still ahead from today's $63.86.

Meanwhile, Benchmark has gone with a Street-high target of $90, or 41% upside.

And Huber Research Partners has reversed course, boosting the stock to Overweight from Underweight and setting a $75 price target.