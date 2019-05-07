JLL -2.1% as Q1 hurt by LaSalle, bolstered by real estate services

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) declines 2.1% even after Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates.

Real estate revenue and fee revenue increased predominantly through organic growth, while LaSalle fee revenue fell 17%.

LaSalle assets under management of $64.3B

Increased dividend by 4.9% to 43 cents per share.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 89 cents fell from 97 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue before reimbursements of $1.96B beat the average analyst estimate of $1.89B, and rose from $1.89MB in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $95.4M fell from $107.7M a year ago, with Real Estate Services adjusted EBITDA of $77.1M rising from $65.3M, and LaSalle adjusted EBITDA of $18.3M sinking from $42.4M.

