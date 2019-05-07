Winter weather takes a toll at Aramark

Aramark (ARMK -7.4% ) slides after missing estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report.

The company's results were impacted in the FSS United States segment by reinvestment costs for new and retained business, as well as adverse winter weather that included a severe snowstorm at Yosemite that affected operations in the park.

Looking ahead, Aramark says it expects 2019 to be another year of growth across revenue, earnings and cash flow. "We also remain committed to bolstering our balance sheet, and expect our leverage ratio to reach 3.8x by the end of the year," notes CEO Eric Foss.