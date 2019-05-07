BHP slapped with $5B damages claim from 2015 Brazil dam collapse

BHP (BHP -0.2% ) "knew of the risks" of the deteriorating condition of a Fundao tailings dam in Brazil in the years leading up to its deadly collapse in 2015 but was "woefully negligent" in its duty to prevent the catastrophe, according to a $5B damages claim in the U.K.

The lawsuit, which will be largest group action to be heard in the U.K., was served on BHP today on behalf of 235K Brazilian individuals and organizations, including municipal governments, utility companies, indigenous tribes and the Catholic Church.

The failure of the mining waste dam, which is owned by the Samarco joint venture between BHP and Vale, killed 19 people and caused the worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history.