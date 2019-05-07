Athene -3.1% after Q1 miss; forms new capital vehicle

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) slumps 3.1% after Q1 adjusted operating income per share of $1.50 trails the average analyst estimate of $1.72 and compares with $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

Announces formation of Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate, which is expected to provide Athene with up to $4B of on-demand, third-party equity capital, enabling Athene to support a variety of business objectives.

Boosts share repurchase authorization to $350M.

Adjusted book value at March 31, 2019 of $47.30 per share increased from $40.37 at March 31, 2018 as adjusted operating common shares outstanding shrank to 192.4M from 196.8M.

Y/Y increase in operating income was primarily driven by higher investment income related to invested asset growth.

Q1 net investment income of $1.07B compares with $855M in the year-ago quarter; investment-related gains of $1.77B compares with investment-related losses of $236M a year earlier.

Q1 adjusted operating ROE of 12.8% improved from 12.4% in the year-ago quarter, with Retirement Services adjusted operating ROE slipping to 14.4% from 17.8%.

Previously: Athene Holding misses by $0.22 (May 7)