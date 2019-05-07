Ducommun up 14% after Q1 results beats; and improved margins

Ducommun (DCO +14% ) reported 14% Y/Y increase in Q1 revenues to $172.57M; and net income of $7.47M or $0.64 (+187.4% Y/Y).

Segment sales: Electronic Systems $84.19M (+2.2% Y/Y); and Structural Systems $88.37M (+29.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 290 bps to 20.7%; operating margin expanded by 390 bps to 7.4%; and adj. operating margin was 7.4% up by 251 bps .

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 49.7% Y/Y to $21.7M, and margin improved by 294 bps to 12.6%.

SG&A expenses were $22.85M (+18.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of sale 13.2% up by 40 bps.

Backlog was at $883.76M (+2.2% Y/Y) as of March 30, 2019.

Net cash used in operations was $1.7M compared to net cash provided by operations of $10.3M a year ago.

Previously: Ducommun beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (May 6)