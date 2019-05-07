Hudbay Minerals plunges as Q1 earnings hit by lower prices and volume

Hudbay Minerals down (HBM -9.5% ) after the company reported Q1 net loss of $13.4M vs. profit of $41.4M last year, primarily due to lower realized metal prices and sales volumes.

Copper-equivalent production fell 6% Y/Y, primarily as a result of lower production in Manitoba following the closure of the Reed mine; however had record copper recoveries at Constancia mine in Peru and throughput at both the Lalor mine and the Stall concentrator in Manitoba.

Copper in concentrate produced decreased 3% to 37,972 tonnes and payable sold is down 13% to 31,717 tonnes. All-in sustaining cash cost is +24% to $1.81.

Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital was $89.6M, a decrease of $42.2M from last year, due to lower realized metal prices and lower sales volumes.

Announced a settlement agreement with Waterton that will result in the election of eleven nominees to Hudbay’s Board

