Entravision +7.4% after earnings; will delay 10-Q

Entravision (NYSE:EVC) is up 7.4% after its revenues grew by double digits in an earnings report that otherwise fell short of expectations.

Total revenues rose to $82.1M, with $1.17M of help now from spectrum usage rights. And operating income quadrupled, to $17.5M from $4.06M.

Net income fell 46% to $6.9M, with a tricky comparison after last year's $17.5M income tax benefit.

The company says that its 10-Q filing will be delayed, news related to its earlier notification that its annual report would be delayed. It will file the forms and set a conference call to discuss results as soon as practicable.

In a filing, the company noted a credit amendment where lenders waived any default events that could have arisen from the company's delayed 10-K filing. The company has until May 31 to deliver the statements under the amendment.

