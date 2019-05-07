Morgan Stanley points to underlying strength at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Morgan Stanley says it's impressed with the 1.3% organic volume growth at Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -2% ) despite the negative headwind from Easter and China. Analyst Olivier Nicolai highlights that Anheuser-Busch gained market share in key regions including Mexico, Europe as well as the premium beer category in Brazil and South Africa.

MS keeps an Overweight rating on BUD and says it believe shares are attractively valued at 17X FY20 P/E and 11.9X EV/EBITDA. Both marks are discounts to historical valuations.

