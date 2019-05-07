Trade doubts, demand concerns send crude oil -2%

Crude oil prices plunge as rising worries over U.S.-China trade talks spark concerns about global growth and demand for oil: WTI -1.8% to $61.11/bbl, Brent -2% to $69.86/bbl.

WTI crude is "still riding a roller coaster" following yesterday's rebound but despite the decline, prices remain "above the technically significant $60/bbl round number support level," says Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"After reversing and closing higher [yesterday], it gives technical traders a formidable support point to work off," says Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn. "$60/bbl now looks like the support point, because if you can't take that out with trade war and tariff threats you are definitely not going to take it out if a trade war is averted."

Despite recent volatility, some analysts remain confident oil prices will stabilize and could even rally further if OPEC extends production cuts currently scheduled to run through June.

Big oil names are broadly lower: XOM -1.4% , CVX -1% , RDS.A, -3.5% , BP -2.3% , COP -2.2% .

