LGI Homes -9.2% as Q1 disappoints, costs rise

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) skids 9.2% after Q1 revenue or $287.6M trails the consensus estimate of $288.1M; compares with $279.0M in the year-ago quarter.

The quarter's Y/Y performance was hurt by lower overall margins, its acquisition of Wynn Homes, increased construction overhead, and additional costs associated with marketing and personnel related to its geographic and community count expansion.

On track to meet goal of 6,900-7,800 home closings in 2019 and basic EPS of $7.00-$8.00.

Sees 2019 adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenue of 25.5%-27.5%.

Q1 net income of $18.3M, or 73 cents per diluted share, declined from $27.3M, or $1.10, a year ago.

Q1 home closings of 1,228 declined 1.3% Y/Y, attributable to fewer home closings in Northwest and Florida divisions.

Q1 average home sales price of $234,197 rose 4.4% Y/Y.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

Previously: LGI Homes EPS of $0.73 (May 7)