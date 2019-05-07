New Eutelsat broadcast satellite nears launch

Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) is readying its high-power broadcast satellite, Eutelsat 7C, for orbit with final pre-launch preparation.

The all-electric satellite, made by Maxar Technologies (MAXR +1.5% ), will serve markets across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey. It will bring a capacity upgrade by 19 transponders for Africa.

Eutelsat 7A will be transferred to another orbital location as the company continues fleet optimization.

The new satellite is set for launch as a co-passenger on an Ariane 5 rocket before the end of June.