Caution reigns in auto supplier sector

A combination of disappointing earnings reports (BMW, Adient) and more trade jitters are taking a heavy toll on the auto supplier sector as 33 of the 36 publicly-traded names with a market cap of over $50M are in negative territory.

BAML has its eyes on the tariffs overhang. "We maintain our cautious stance on the auto industry, but especially the automotive suppliers, as the threat of trade friction creates incremental structural risk to auto companies’ business models," warns analyst John Murphy. He observes that trade issues put pressure on the auto value chain even before volumes crack, which could pressure multiples and limit upside potential to auto stocks.