Medallion Financial +2.5% as medallion exposure declines

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) advances 2.5% after Q1 net interest margin widened to 8.56%, its highest in more than 10 years, vs. 6.96% a year ago, as the company continues to reduce its medallion exposure and losses.

“The consumer and commercial lending segments will continue to be the drivers in 2019," said Medallion President Andrew Murstein.

Q1 90-day plus medallion loan delinquencies fell to 2.5% of gross medallion loans, down from 13.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Net medallion portfolio at $140M is down 56% from a year ago.

In April, one of MFIN came to terms with one of its largest borrowers that provided for a pay down and the receipt of additional collateral to secure the obligation.

