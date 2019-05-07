Sterling Construction slips 11% post Q1 results miss

Sterling Construction (STRL -11.3% ) reported Q1 revenues of $223.95M a slight increase of 0.7% Y/Y; and Heavy civil construction backlog of $1.2B (+5.8% Q/Q).

Revenue by segments: Heavy Civil Construction $181.18M (-3.2% Y/Y); and Residential Construction $42.76M (+21.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 21 bps to 8.7%; and operating margin declined by 90 bps to 2.1%.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $19.24M, compared to $22.49M a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents at end of period of $56.76M.

Company repurchased 250k shares for $3.2M; and repaid $5.6M of debt during the quarter.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Sales $1.075B to $1.095B; and net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders of $29M to $32M.

