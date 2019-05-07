Targa Resources -4% after swinging to Q1 loss

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) slides after missing Q1 results for EBITDA and revenues while affirming full-year guidance.

TRGP swung to a Q1 loss of $38.9M compared with a $22.9M profit in the year-ago quarter, while reporting record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $313.9M vs. $306.6M for last year's Q1 and revenues slumped 6% to $2.3B bln vs. 2.47B analyst consensus estimate.

The decrease in commodity sales mostly reflects lower prices: TRGP says sequential realized Waha natural gas prices were 22% lower, NGL prices 17% lower, and condensate prices 4% lower, partially offset by an additional $4.5M of realized hedge gains in Q1 from Q4 2018.

TRGP reports Q1 distributable cash flow of $196.7M, vs. $211.5M in total common dividends to be paid and $22.9M in total Series A preferred stock dividends to be paid.