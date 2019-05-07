TESSCO Technologies -5.5% post Q4 results

Tessco Technologies (TESS -5.5% ) reported Q4 revenue decreased of 2.7% Y/Y to $145M, with commercial market revenue -0.7% Y/Y; and retail market revenue -10.7% Y/Y.

Revenue by Products: Base Station Infrastructure $74.97M (+2.5% Y/Y); Network Systems $19.74M (-8.6% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance $7.97M (-14.1% Y/Y); and Mobile Device Accessories $42.29M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Q4 overall margins: Gross declined 164 bps to 19.52%; operating declined 10 bps to 0.7% and EBITDA also declined 12 bps to 1.5%.

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 18.8% compared with 20.4% Y/Y.

Line of credit balance outstanding was $14.4M (+33.3% Y/Y).

Q1 2020 Outlook: The Company anticipates Q1earnings to be negative and expects to return to quarterly profitability in Q2 2020.

2020 Outlook: The Company is projecting high single-digit growth in the Commercial segment, offset by modest declines in the Retail segment; overall revenue growth is expected to be driven by many new business generation opportunities underway; SG&A to increase as it continues to invest.

