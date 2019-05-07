RedHill files U.S. application for combo antibiotic for H. pylori infection

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL -2.6% ) has filed a U.S. marketing application seeking approval for QIDP-tagged Talicia (rifabutin, amoxicillin and omeprazole) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

Assuming the successful outcome from accelerated review, the company plans to launch the product as early as Q4. If approved, it will have an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity (total of eight years). The company says it has patent protection until at least 2034.

H. pylori infection strikes over half the world's population and is a significant risk factor for gastric cancer.