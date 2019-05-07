HighPoint Resources -11% on Q1 earnings miss

Thinly traded HighPoint Resources slides (HPR -11.4% ) after the company reported Q1 operating loss of $7.4M vs. income of $7.8M last year.

Lease operating and gathering transportation & processing per Boe expenses is up 23% & 182% Y/Y, respectively primarily as a result of adverse weather experienced in NE Wattenberg & Hereford and one-time annual compressor maintenance

Reported production of 2.8 MMBoe +46% Y/Y; oil volume increased 51% to 1.72 MMBbls, 62% of total equivalent production sales volumes.

Combined average Realized Prices before Hedging declines 14% to $36.35/Boe; prices for oil & NGL is down 16% & 35% to $50.82/bbl and $13.39/bbl, respectively; natural gas price increased 13% to $2.21/Mcf.

Capital expenditures of $126.1M was at the low end of the Company's guidance range of $125M-$135M.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $45M and $404M available under its $500M credit facility.

Reiterates its 2019 capital expenditures of ~$350M-$380M, with Q2 capex of ~$120M-$130M.

Reaffirms 2019 production of 12.5-13.0 MMBoe, and for Q2 expects ~2.8-2.9 MMBoe (~62% oil), and incorporates downtime associated with the commissioning of the Summit Midstream natural gas process facility in Hereford, in the process of expanding from 20 MMcf/d to 60 MMcf/day.

