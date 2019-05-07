Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) plunges after saying during its earnings conference call that it is lowering its long-term production growth rate to the mid-teens, down from 20% previously.

Some years will see 12-13% growth, others will see 17-18% growth, the company said.

"I didn't come back to sell the company," CEO Scott Sheffield said on the call, dismissing speculation that the company will seek potential buyers as it shrinks spending, sells assets and asks a third of its senior managers to retire.

Shares rose in after-hours trade after Q1 results easily topped analyst estimates and Permian Basin production came in above the top end of company guidance.