Big banks won't touch cannabis banking bill - WSJ

The biggest banks are steering clear of a banking reform legislation that would make it easier for cannabis companies to open checking accounts or get business loans, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The SAFE Banking Act, making its way through the legislative process, would protect banks that handle cannabis funds from prosecution, even though the drug is still illegal on a federal level.

The sticking point is large banks' government-mandated and compliance obligations. With cannabis transactions still illegal under federal money-laundering rules, big banks aren't willing to take risks until the drug is fully legal in the U.S., especially not after recent big settlements over money-laundering violations.

No major bank publicly supports the bill's passage and any contact between them and members of Congress about the bill were initiated by the lawmakers, the WSJ says.

So with big banks keeping their distance, smaller U.S. players, such as state banks and credit unions, are the ones who stand to benefit if the legislation passes.

