Social media ad spending slowing - IAB

Three-quarters of internet ad spending went to the top 10 ad-selling companies, according to a new Interactive Advertising Bureau report.

The IAB doesn't name the companies, but eMarketer had projected Google (GOOG -1.1% )(GOOGL -1.2% ) to hold 37% of the U.S. digital ad revenue by year's end while Facebook (FB -1.6% ) grabs 22%, and Amazon comes in third.

IAB says U.S. internet ad revenues totaled $107.5B in 2018, the first time it topped $100B. Mobile ads were up 40% Y/Y to $69.9B and digital video ads grew from $11.9B in 2017 to $16.3B.

Social media ads were up 31% to $28.9B, but that spending was slowing and fell "well below" the 47% CAGR of social from 2012 to 2018.

Data privacy regulations could prove to be a major headwind for the ad spending, says IAB.