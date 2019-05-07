TopBuild up 8% post Q1 earnings beat

TopBuild (BLD +8.6% ) reports net sales growth of 26% Y/Y to $619.33M, driven by acquisitions, price increases and sales volume growth at TruTeam.

Acquisitions contributed $93.2M of revenue. Incremental adjusted EBITDA related to these acquisitions was 18.6%.

Segment Results: TruTeam sales $449.38M (+36.4% Y/Y) and adj. operating margin of 11.5% up 250 bps ; and Service Partners $204.46M (+89% Y/Y) and adj. operating margin of 10.1% up by 60 bps.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 250 bps to 25.1%.

Q1 Operating margin improved by 220 bps to 9.1%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 170 bps to 9.5%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 62% Y/Y to $74.5M; and margin improved by 120 bps to 12%.

During quarter the Company repurchased 72,791 shares at an average price of $63.49 per share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.52M, compared to $17.56M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $2.61B to $2.67B; and adj. EBITDA $330M to $350M.

