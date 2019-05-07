Kirkland Lake lifts bottom end of full-year production guidance

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +4.5% ) sprints higher after Q1 earnings top analyst expectations and revenues rise 54% Y/Y to $305M, as net earnings and free cash flow hit quarterly records.

KL raises the lower end of its full-year production guidance to 950K-1M oz. of gold from 920K-1M oz. previously, citing strong Q1 results at the Macassa mine in Canada and the Fosterville mine in Australia, and operating cash cost guidance to $285-$305/oz.

KL says Macassa enjoyed a particularly strong quarter, achieving record production, operating cash costs per oz. and all-in sustaining costs per oz.

Q1 production jumped 57% Y/Y to 231.9K oz. while operating cash costs improved by 35% to $290/oz.

Free cash flow ended the quarter at $93.1M, up 85% from the year-ago quarter and 8% higher than Q4 2018.