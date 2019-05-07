Eagle Pharma up 3% on positive Ryanodex data

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +2.7% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, in response to positive results from a study conducted with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD) that demonstrated the neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX (dantrolene sodium) after exposure to a nerve agent.

The data showed that treatment with RYANODEX, an intracellular calcium modulator, protected six key areas of the brain in a rat model of nerve agent-induced brain damage (the chemical warfare agent soman).

The company plans to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to clarify a registration path under the agency's Animal Rule (human studies cannot be run due to the risk and ethics issues).