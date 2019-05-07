CrossAmerica Partners reports lower sales and distributed gallons

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL -11.6% ) reported Q1 sales decrease 15% Y/Y to $$472M

On a wholesale basis, distributed 231.2M gallons of motor fuel down 7.3% at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.064/gallon, +12% Y/Y; motor fuel gross profit of $14.8M up 3%

Sold 43.5M gallons of motor fuel down 16% at an average retail motor fuel gross profit of $0.035 per gallon down 17% attributable to a 16% decrease in volume driven by divestitures of seven Upper Midwest and two commission agent sites

Distributable Cash Flow was $13.3M, with distribution coverage ratio of 0.73x.

Gross margin expands marginally by ~65bps to 7.9% and operating margin is up ~30bps to 1.6%; adjusted EBITDA margin declines ~15bps to 4.5%

