Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook

Rosenblatt stays at Outperform and raises its RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) target from $105 to $135 citing the report's "strong metrics across all key business areas."

Oppenheimer (Outperform) moves from $117 to $130 on increasing confidence RNG can "grow its subscriptions business at Tier 1 rates (30%+), while improving operating margins with scale."

Yesterday, RingCentral reported Q1 beats with 34% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $203.5-205.5M and EPS of $0.15-0.17. The FY19 outlook has upside revenue from $862-866M (consensus: $854.98M) and in-line EPS of $0.71-0.75.

RingCentral shares are down 3.6% to $116.50 as the tech sector takes a beating today.

Previously: RingCentral beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 6)