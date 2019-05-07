Stocks touch session lows amid tariff drama

The three major U.S. stock averages push down to new session lows after worries over higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods weigh on the markets.

"The odds are higher than they were a few days ago that we’ll see an increase in the tariffs on China,” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, wrote to clients.

The Nasdaq slides 1.8% , the S&P 500 and Dow fall 1.6% .

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the red, with IT ( -1.9% ), health care ( -1.7% ), and industrials ( -1.6% ) exerting the most pressure.

Crude oil sinks 1.5% to $61.34 per barrel.

In response, investors turn to the safety. The 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.462%.

Gold rises 0.1% to $1,284.60 per ounce.