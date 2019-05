WestJet Airlines +4.2% post Q1 results

WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF +4.2% ) reported Q1 revenue increase 5.5% Y/Y to C$1.26B.

Operating margin declined 30 bps to 4.8%.

Available seat miles were 8.456B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Revenue passenger miles were 7.168B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Load factor was flat at 84.8%.

Segment guests were ~6.28M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Revenue per available seat mile was 14.87cents (+0.2% Y/Y).

Cost per available seat mile was 14.16cents (0.6% Y/Y).

Fuel costs per litre was 77cents (+5.5% Y/Y).

Declared a cash dividend of $0.14/common voting share and variable voting share for Q2 2019 payable on June 28, 2019.

Previously: WestJet Airlines reports Q1 results (May. 07 2019)