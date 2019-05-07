Morgan Stanley to close Russian banking unit in 2020

Morgan Stanley (MS -1.9% ) plans to notify Russia's central bank that it will close its banking operations in the country in Q1 2020, Reuters reports, citing the bank's Russian unit said in its annual report.

The Wall Street bank had announced last year that it was planning to shut down its banking business in Russia.

U.S. and EU sanctions imposed since 2014 make it difficult for Russian businesses to access global capital markets, the Morgan Stanley's Russian unit said in the report.

Morgan Stanley will keep a consulting business, which doesn't require a license, in the country.