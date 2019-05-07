Equinor eyed for U.S. shale investment by Saudi Aramco - Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco is weighing a potential investment in Equinor's (EQNR -1.2% ) U.S. shale operations in what could be the Saudi company's first ever overseas venture for gas exploration, Bloomberg reports.

Aramco is said to eyeing EQNR's Marcellus shale operations through a joint venture or by buying a stake, or may invest with other oil companies to gain access to U.S. shale gas.

EQNR views a partnership with Aramco as a way to provide more firepower to expand in the U.S., according to the report.

Aramco has said to plans to double its total gas production to 23B cf/day in the coming decade.