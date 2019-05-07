CenturyLink Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.71B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.